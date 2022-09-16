Watch Now
Food delivery robot rolls through Los Angeles crime scene

Matt Rourke/AP
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 16, 2022
Crime scene tape did not stop a food delivery robot in Los Angeles from getting where it needed to be on Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department had set up the tape at a suspected shooting at a high school, which later turned out to be a hoax, USA Today and "Today" reported.

According to the news outlets, the robot rolled down a sidewalk when it stopped at an intersection before the crime scene.

When it got to the police tape, it seemed to contemplate what to do until what appeared to be a TV cameraman lifted up the tape, and the robot continued on its way, the media outlets reported.

Officers looked a bit confused as it passed by them, the news outlets reported.

According to the news outlets, officers were called to Hollywood High School around 9:45 a.m. for reported shots fired call, USA Today reported.

The newspaper reported that Los Angeles School District's Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho later tweeted that officers had determined the call was a hoax.

