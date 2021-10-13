Fort Hood soldier found dead behind barracks

Fort Hood identified the soldier who was found dead behind company barracks.

Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, died on Oct. 9, according to the Army.

The Army said Hockin had been assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion at Fort Hood, an installation in Texas, since July 2017.

“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion. “He had an outstanding work ethic, was a mentor to his peers, and was always willing to help out the team. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and our prayers are with Maxwell’s family during this difficult time.”

Authorities have not said how Hockin died. His death is being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Fort Hood has been the center of controversy. ABC News reports that 14 senior Army leaders were suspended due to the climate and culture at the base after the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. She was killed in April 2020.