Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Frosted relic: Slice of Lady Di's wedding cake up for sale

items.[0].image.alt
Dominic Winter Auctioneers/AP
In this undated photo provided Wednesday July 28, 2021, by Dominic Winter Auctioneers, showing a slice of cake from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the Royal Wedding of Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on Wednesday 29 July 1981, that is up for auction. The cake was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother's household at Clarence House, who preserved the topping with cling film, and will be auctioned Aug. 11. (Dominic Winter Auctioneers via AP)
Britain Royal Cake
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:33:01-04

LONDON (AP) — A slice of one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cakes is up for auction decades after the nuptials.

The slice of iced cake came from one of the 23 official wedding cakes marking the marriage of the heir to the British throne and his shy bride on July 29, 1981, which was 40 years ago Thursday.

It features a sugar coat-of-arms decoration on top.

The piece of cake was given to a member of the Queen Mother's household who kept it in a floral time with a handmade label.

According to the Associated Press, the label on the lid read: “Handle with Care - Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s (sic) Wedding Cake” which Moyra Smith signed and dated 29/7/81.

Her family sold the cake in 2008 to a collector, but it is up for auction again next month.

According to the AP, the cake is expected to go for 300 pounds ($418) up to 500 pounds ($697).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere