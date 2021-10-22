Watch
Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

John Minchillo/AP
Lev Parnas walks past criminal court, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. Parnas, a onetime associate of Rudy Giuliani, is accused along with a co-defendant of making illegal campaign contributions. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury has convicted a former associate of Rudy Giuliani of charges that he made illegal campaign contributions to influence U.S. politicians and advance his business interests.

The verdict convicting him on all counts was returned Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Lev Parnas was on trial for more than two weeks as prosecutors accused him of using other people’s money to pose as a powerful political broker and cozy up to some of the nation’s star Republican political figures.

The case had drawn interest because Parnas had been involved in Giuliani’s efforts to get Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden’s son.

Giuliani wasn’t charged in the case.

