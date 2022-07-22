Watch Now
'Heat'-ing up: Michael Mann writes sequel-prequel 'Heat 2'

Laurent Cipriani/AP
FILE - Director Michael Mann answers questions as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the ninth Lumiere Festival, in Lyon, central France, Oct. 14, 2017. Mann has co-written a novel that revisits the characters of his 1995 film "Heat" in both prequel and sequel fashion, filling in the backstory and what happened to characters played by Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:15:31-04

NEW YORK (AP)  — Decades after the release of Michael Mann's "Heat," the classic crime thriller has endured in the minds of fans, critics, peers, and the director himself.

He had so much left to say.

Mann says: "There's always the sense of being shortchanged."

He has finally rounded out the story from his 1995 movie.

He has brought back the lethal, calculating criminal Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro; and the swaggering detective Vincent Hanna, played by Al Pacino.

Others he's brought back include supporting characters Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer), Michael Cheritto (Tom Sizemore), and Nate (Jon Voight).

He hopes to make another "Heat" movie.

But he has chosen to re-introduce them through a novel, "Heat 2," which is the first of three planned books.

One of those novels might be related to "Heat."

The book comes out on Aug. 9.

