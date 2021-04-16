'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance quits firm after tweets

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance has resigned from the board of a company that uses green technology to mass-produce food in Appalachia.

The move comes days after Vance sent some controversial tweets.

The Herald-Leader reports that Vance was an early investor in AppHarvest.

The mega-greenhouse company employs 300 people in Morehead, Kentucky, at a facility that produced its first tomatoes this year.

Raise their taxes and do whatever else is necessary to fight these goons. We can have an American Republic or a global oligarchy, and it’s time for choosing. https://t.co/WYFEYpiTyz — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 12, 2021

Vance also is being floated as a Republican Senate candidate in Ohio, and is active on Twitter.

Vance tweeted that states should raise taxes on corporations protesting GOP efforts to change voting laws, and "do whatever else is necessary to fight these goons.”