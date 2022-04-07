Watch
NewsNational News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Nancy Pelosi
Andrew Harnik/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives for a signing ceremony for H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 9:08 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 11:14:44-04

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, according to her deputy chief of staff.

The aide said Pelosi is currently asymptomatic but will quarantine per CDC guidelines.

Pelosi, 82, is fully vaccinated and boosted.

She was at the White House on Wednesday and stood beside President Joe Biden as he signed the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

It's unclear whether Biden has been tested for the virus since Pelosi's positive test result.

Pelosi was scheduled to lead a congressional delegation trip to Asia this weekend, but that has been postponed, her aide said.

