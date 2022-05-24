Watch
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - An unsold 2019 Accent sedan sits at a Hyundai dealership in Littleton, Colo. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belts can explode and injure vehicle occupants. The recall, which expands and replaces three previous recalls, includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, or hybrid electric vehicles. Owners will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships where the seat belt pretensioners will be fit with a cap at no cost. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 9:07 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:07:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.

Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.

Government regulators said that the driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners, which tighten the belts in preparation for a crash, can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

The recall expands and replaces three previous recalls, and includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs.

Vehicle owners will be able to bring their cars to dealerships to have the pretensioners fitted with a secure cap free of charge.

Notices will go out to owners in July.

