Video captured from a drone over the city of Las Vegas in Nevada shows illegal fireworks being fired into the sky throughout the Las Vegas valley on Monday night during July 4th celebrations.

Only fireworks considered safe by authorities are permitted in the area.

Agencies across Las Vegas have joined up for an initiative called, "You light it, we write it." People caught using illegal fireworks can face a fine of $500 or more.

A total of 53 citations for illegal fireworks were issued over the two-day crackdown, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported on Tuesday.

This story was originally published by KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.