India claims missile fired into Pakistan was an accident

Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP
India's Akash Army Launcher, a mobile launch system for Akash Missiles is displayed at the biennial Defense Expo in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Posted at 9:12 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 11:12:08-05

India says it's investigating an "accidental" missile launch that hit Pakistan this week.

In a statement, the India Defense Ministry said a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance led to the "accidental firing."

The missile damaged a wall in a residential area in eastern Punjab province, according to The Associated Press.

"While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the India Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It's unclear whether Pakistan will take any action for the missile strike.

Relations between the two counties have flared up in the past over the disputed region of Kashmir.

