Trump promises to strike Iran’s infrastructure on Tuesday if Strait of Hormuz isn’t reopened

U.S. President Donald Trump is hardening his threats to strike Iran’s critical infrastructure if the government in Tehran doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline.

In a profanity-laced social media post Sunday, Trump says Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it.”

His direct message to Iran’s leaders is, “Open the F------ Strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in HELL – JUST WATCH.”

The Republican president has threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure, potentially including desalination plants that supply drinking water, if the vital waterway doesn’t reopen.