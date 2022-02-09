Watch
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider quits engineering day job

Casey Durkin/AP
This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows contestant Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" After 40 games, Schneider's winning streak has ended. (Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television via AP)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Feb 09, 2022
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider is quitting her engineering job.

The 42-year-old announced the news on Twitter Tuesday.

"Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday!" she said on Twitter. "It's a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to... public figure, I guess? But regardless of the outcome, I'm so excited to spend the next couple [of] years at least tackling this new challenge!"

Schneider said she'll now focus on charitable work and writing a book.

During her time on the game show, she won 40-straight games, became the second-winningest contestant and the highest-earning woman in the show's history.

She finished with a total of $1,382,800 in winnings.

