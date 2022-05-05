Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Karine Jean-Pierre named next White House press secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre
Evan Vucci/AP
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Karine Jean-Pierre
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 15:53:08-04

Karine Jean-Pierre has been tapped to serve as the next White House press secretary.

Jean-Pierre will replace outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki, who is taking a job with MSNBC.

Psaki said Jean-Pierre will become the first Black woman and first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the role.

"Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible," Psaki said.

Jean-Pierre had been working as the White House deputy press secretary.

"She is passionate," Psaki said. "She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere