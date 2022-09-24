Kidnappers break into sanctuary, take multiple chimpanzees demanding ransom

Suspected kidnappers in central Africa's Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have reportedly stolen multiple chimpanzees from an animal sanctuary and are now demanding ransom for their return.

The suspects breached security at the animal sanctuary in early September in the early morning hours, taking multiple animals.

They later are said to have texted the owners images of the animals demanding ransom money.

The owners say they are refusing to pay a ransom for fear it will set a dangerous precedent encouraging more ransom robberies in the future.

DRC authorities were still investigating the incident as of late September and were trying to identify the suspects and secure the safe return of the animals

According to the sanctuary, it is the first of its kind in the DRC, CNN reported.