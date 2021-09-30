Watch
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts

AP
This webcam image provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a view of an eruption that has begun in the Halemaumau crater at the summit of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (USGS via AP)
Posted at 1:08 PM, Sep 30, 2021
The U.S. Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii began erupting on Wednesday within the volcano's Halema‘uma‘u crater at the summit.

According to the USGS, the eruption at Kīlauea's summit began at approximately 3:20 p.m. local time at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

"High levels of volcanic gases are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects downwind," officials said.

Officials said the activity is entirely within the boundaries of the park.

USGS said they're raising the alert level from watch to warning and its aviation color code from orange to red.

According to the Associated Press, the volcano erupted in 2018, damaging more than 700 homes and displacing thousands of residents.

