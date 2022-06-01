Watch
Kirby earns first career win as Mariners blank Orioles 10-0

Mariners Orioles Baseball
Gail Burton/AP
Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Mariners Orioles Baseball
Posted at 8:10 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 22:10:00-04

George Kirby allowed four hits in six innings for his first big league win, and Taylor Trammell had three hits and four RBIs to help the Seattle Mariners to a 10-0 rout of the Baltimore Orioles.

Trammell hit an RBI double in the second when his grounder up the middle caromed off second base and into shallow center field. Seattle added two more runs that inning and then four in the third. Kirby struck out eight and walked one in his fifth major league start. By the ninth inning, the Orioles had infielder Chris Owings on the mound.

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (4-5) takes the mound for Seattle on Wednesday night against rookie Kyle Bradish (1-3) of the Orioles, the Associated Press reported.

