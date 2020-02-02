London police shoot man over 'terrorism-related' stabbings

LONDON (AP) — London police say officers shot and killed a suspect in a terrorism-related stabbing incident that injured two people. The Metropolitan Police Service said the incident in south London's Streatham neighborhood on Sunday afternoon was “fully contained.”

The police force said the incident happened in the London's Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighborhood.

London's mayor released a statement following Sunday's incident.