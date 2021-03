The price of toilet paper is going up.

On Wednesday, Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced they're increasing the cost of "a majority of its North America consumer products business," which includes baby products, adult care products, and toilet paper.

The maker of Cottonelle, Scott, and Viva said the price hike is due to rising commodity costs.

The company said the increases were "in the mid-to-high single digits" and would go up in late June.

The company also makes Huggies, Kleenex, and Kotex.