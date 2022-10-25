Man dies after being dragged by New York subway train

A man was killed on Monday after trying to catch a subway train in New York City.

Authorities said the man was dragged when his clothes or backpack got stuck in the train's doors.

According to NBC New York, the man was hit by a train going in the opposite direction.

New York City Transit President called the incident a "terrible accident"

"Our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy," Richard Davey said.

There has been renewed attention on New York's subway system amid rising crime.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed Saturday a plan to combat the issues.

The plan includes increasing the number of police officers patrolling the system and installing cameras in each subway car.

Hochul also announced that the MTA would place security guards at the turnstiles