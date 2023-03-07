Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Man finds clam as old as Abraham Lincoln

Early,Morning,Light,On,A,Beautiful,White,Sand,Beach,Of
Shutterstock
Early,Morning,Light,On,A,Beautiful,White,Sand,Beach,Of
Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 14:07:01-05

A giant clam believed to be as old as Abraham Lincoln was found along the of Florida coast south of Tallahassee.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said the shell is thick, grey to white in color, and has outer concentric growth rings. By counting the growth rings, the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab was able to determine that the northern quahog hard clam was born in 1809 – the same year as Abraham Lincoln.

The clam was discovered by Blaine Parker and his family, the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab said.

Given its year of birth, the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab named the clam Aber-clam Lincoln.

The clam is also much larger than other northern quahog hard clams. Normally these clams have a length of 2.8 to 4.3 inches. Aber-clam Lincoln is over 6 inches long and weighs 2.6 pounds.

Generally, these clams have slow growth rates and live 12 to 20 years on average, according to NOAA.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere