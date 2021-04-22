Man sentenced to life in prison for attempted 2017 attack on New York subway station

NEW YORK — A judge has sentenced to life in prison a Bangladeshi immigrant who plotted to kill as many people as he could in New York City's busiest subway station.

Akayed Ullah was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court for the December 2017 attack.

Prosecutors had sought the life term for Ullah, saying the “premeditated and vicious” attack was committed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Defense lawyers said Ullah deserved no more than 35 years in prison.

The attack in a pedestrian tunnel beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal left Ullah seriously burned but spared pedestrians nearby from more serious injuries. A total of three other people were injured.