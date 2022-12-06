Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison

Lady Gaga
Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP
FILE - This June 28, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga performing in the second annual Stonewall Day, honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia in New York. James Howard Jackson, the man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker and stole two of her French bulldogs in 2021, pleaded no contest to attempted murder Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Lady Gaga
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 12:37:03-05

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted murder.

He was one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery.

Police said that on Feb. 24, Ryan Fischer, the singer’s dog walker, was shot while walking them in Hollywood

Authorities say the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence.

The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars.

Detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.

On Monday, Fischer gave an impact statement, telling the court that he is still healing physically and mentally from what happened.

He addressed Jackson directly in court, saying he forgave him and the others involved in the attack.

Initially, a woman later identified as Jennifer McBride, brought the dogs unharmed to a police station. She was later charged with the crime.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere