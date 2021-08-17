Watch
Masks to reportedly be required on public transportation until Jan. 2022

Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE - In this May 18, 2020 file photo TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus, according to published reports. A federal office that handles whistleblower complaints has ordered an investigation. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 17, 2021
Americans will have to wear a mask on airplanes, trains, and buses into 2022, according to Reuters and CNN.

Sources told the news outlets that the mandate, which was set to expire in September, will be extended through Jan. 18.

“Traveling on public transportation increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing people in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces,” according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The original order was issued following President Biden taking office in January.

It also requires people to wear a face-covering while at airports, subway stations, and ferry terminals.

