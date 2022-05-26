Watch
Megan Markle visits memorial for 21 killed in Texas shooting

Jae C. Hong/AP
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visits a memorial site with flowers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, to honor the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 2:18 PM, May 26, 2022
Megan Markle made an unannounced stop in Uvalde, Texas on Thursday to pay tribute to 21 people who were killed inside an elementary school.

Dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans, Markle placed flowers at a memorial at the Uvalde courthouse.

According to Buzzfeed, Markle also stopped at a community center to drop off food and drinks for people donating blood.

"I had no idea who she was. She just was carrying on a conversation like her and I knew each other for years," a volunteer told Buzzfeed.

It's unclear whether Markle's husband, Britain's Prince Harry, or the couple's two children were also in Uvalde.

