Mockingbird strollers recalled, fall injuries reported

Nearly 149,000 Mockingbird single-to-double strollers have been recalled after 138 reports of the stroller’s frame cracking. The cracks have been blamed for injuring eight children.

The injuries were mostly minor and involved cuts and bruises, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green, the CPSC said. The recall includes only strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602. The lot number can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket, the CPSC said.

Customers are encouraged to stop using the strollers and to get a frame reinforcement kit on the company’s website.

The strollers were sold at Target and various online retailers from March 2020 to September 2022 for between $395 and $450.