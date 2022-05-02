Watch
MyPillow CEO gets banned from Twitter, again

David Zalubowski/AP
Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally outside the State Capitol, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform. Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday, May 1, 2022 under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:55 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 09:55:30-04

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.

Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended.

Twitter said in a statement that Lindell’s new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, was originally banned from Twitter for spreading lies about the 2020 election.

Billionaire Elon Musk is in the process of purchasing Twitter for $44 billion. He has criticized the social media platform for silencing people.

It's unclear whether Lindell will be allowed to rejoin Twitter once Musk's purchase of the platform is official.

