Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

NBC News' Richard Engel announces death of 6-year-old son

engel.jpg
(AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
File: Richard Engel
engel.jpg
Posted at 11:57 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 13:57:40-04

NBC News correspondent Richard Engel revealed Thursday that his six-year-old son has died.

"Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle," Engel posted on Twitter. "We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more."

Engel documented his son's journey with Rett syndrome, a genetic neurological disorder that causes developmental delays. In March, he posted that his son had "taken a turn for the worse."

Months later, however, Engel posted a video of his son appearing to make progress.

"Henry was able to briefly support himself in a seated position during physio for the first time in a long time," Engel said. "Go Henry!"

Texas Children's Hospital, where Henry was being treated, posted a tribute to the six-year-old on Thursday.

"His loving and endearing smile, and the way he connected with his eyes, stole my heart from the time I met him," said Dr. Huda Zoghbi. "His quiet fight against this terrible disease was incredible."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere