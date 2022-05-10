Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Netflix to roll out lower-priced, ad-supported option sooner than expected, report says

Earns Netflix-Next Act
Matt Rourke/AP
The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Earns Netflix-Next Act
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 17:42:21-04

Streaming giant Netflix has reportedly told employees that the company will try to release a lower-priced, ad-supported subscription tier by the end of 2022.

According to the New York Times, a recent note to employees from company leadership said Netflix is targeting the last 3 months of the year to try and introduce the new tier for subscribers.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in a statement last month, "Those who follow Netflix know I've been against the complexity of advertising and [am] a big fan of the simplicity of subscription," he said. "But as much as I'm a fan of that, I'm a bigger fan of consumer choice, and allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant get what they want makes a lot of sense."

Netflix previously announced that it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year. A recent note to employees about the launch of the ad-supported tier noted the ambitious timeline saying, “Yes, it’s fast and ambitious and it will require some trade-offs.”

Netflix's most popular subscription tier is ad-free and costs $15.49 per month. HBO Max offers a commercial-free streaming service at $15 per month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere