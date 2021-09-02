Watch
Nia DaCosta becomes first Black female director to debut movie at No. 1

Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP
Nia DaCosta attends the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards at the Taglyan Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden /Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 23:00:29-04

Nia DaCosta became the first Black female director to have a movie debut at No. 1 at the domestic box office, according to Deadline.

"Candyman" grossed $22.3 million in its first weekend.

The movie, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is a sequel to the 1992 thriller.

It's based on an urban legend that says a killer will be summoned if "Candyman" is said five times in front of a mirror.

DaCosta is no stranger to breaking barriers. She is also the first Black woman to direct a Marvel movie. She is currently working on the sequel in the Captain Marvel franchise, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
