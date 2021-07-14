Watch
Norwegian sues Florida over law preventing cruises from requiring proof of vaccination

Lynne Sladky/AP
The Norwegian Sky cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it leaves the Port of Miami, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 11:10:20-04

Norwegian Cruise Line is challenging a new Florida law that prevents cruise companies from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in a Miami federal court, contends that the law jeopardizes the safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing the risk of contracting the virus and falling ill with COVID-19.

Norwegian intends to restart cruises from Florida ports on Aug. 15 with vaccinations required for all passengers. The company wants a judge to lift the ban by Aug. 6.

The law imposes a fine of $5,000 each time a cruise line mandates that a passenger provide vaccination proof.

This story is developing and will be updated.

