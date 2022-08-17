Oklahoma nonprofit making prosthetics for those who've lost limbs in Ukraine

OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit in Oklahoma is helping those who've lost limbs in Ukraine during their ongoing war with Russia.

Limbs for Life Foundation, located in Oklahoma City, specializes in making prosthetic limbs, ABC affiliate KOCO reported.

The nonprofit told the news outlet they wanted to help after hearing about thousands losing limbs amid the fighting.

"About half of the country is inaccessible. Clinics have been destroyed," said Shelley Dutton, the nonprofit's development director. "The other half is partially functioning and are in desperate need of teams to come and help and also (for) parts and components to fabricate prosthetic limbs."

According to the news outlet, the nonprofit helps amputees who don't have insurance that'll cover prosthetics.

The news outlet reported that the first shipment of prosthetics was shipped overseas three weeks ago and is expected to make it to Ukraine this week.