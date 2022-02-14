Passenger tries to enter cockpit, forces flight to reroute

An American Airlines flight that was on its way to Washington, D.C. had to turn around Sunday.

The plane had to be rerouted to Kansas City.

The flight took off from Los Angeles when a passenger started interfering with the flight crew, according to the Kansas City Aviation Department.

"The flight landed safely at MCI at 2:28 p.m. local time, and law enforcement was requested to meet the flight on arrival," American Airlines told CNN.

The passenger was reportedly trying to get into the cockpit and open the plane door.

Mouaz Moustafa told CNN that people, including flight attendants, had to hold down the passenger.

A flight attendant interfered and used a coffee pot to hit the man over the head.

Police and FBI agents came on board when the plane landed in Kansas City.

Other passengers had to be rescheduled for another flight.

The incident comes as the FAA and airlines deal with a surge of unruly passengers.

In 2021, there were 5,981 reports of unruly passengers.

Most of those cases were related to people refusing to wear masks.