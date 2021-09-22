Watch
Pilot of hot air balloon that crashed had cocaine, marijuana in his system

Andres Leighton/AP
FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo, a bouquet of flowers from a mourner is placed near the basket of a hot air balloon which crashed in Albuquerque, N.M. A report from the Federal Aviation Administration shows the pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in New Mexico in June had marijuana and cocaine in his system. Pilot Nicholas Meleski died along with his four passengers after the balloon was seen descending in the sky above Albuquerque. It hit power lines on the way down before crashing into a busy intersection. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 22, 2021
The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico had cocaine and marijuana in his system, according to a toxicology report, which was reviewed by NBC affiliate KOB 4.

The crash killed four passengers and the pilot, Nicholas Meleski, in June. The balloon hit a power line and fell approximately 100 feet, according to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Meleski's family told KOB 4 that they are reviewing the toxicology report and asking for privacy.

The trip was a gift to an assistant principal who was taking a new job at a different school. Susan Montoya's co-workers got her the gift because she said riding in a hot air balloon was on her "bucket list."

Montoya, her husband and another couple, who Montoya invited on the ride, died in the crash.

