Police fatally shoot person trying to enter Alabama school

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a person who was trying to get into an Alabama elementary school was shot to death by police.

Gadsden's school superintendent says a man went to several doors trying to enter Walnut Park Elementary School on Thursday.

A summer literacy program for 34 children was being held there.

The sheriff says a police officer working as a school resource officer encountered the person, got involved in an altercation and called for backup.

Other officers responded and the person was shot to death. It's unclear whether the man was armed or why he was trying to gain access to the school.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

All the children are safe.