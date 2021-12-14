Police investigating homicide at Tesla factory in California

Police in Fremont, California are investigating a homicide at a Tesla factory.

Police said firefighters responded to the facility, which is about an hour outside San Francisco, around 3:30 Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a person down in the parking lot.

Firefighters provided medical aid, but the person did not survive, police said.

It's unclear what caused the person's death.

Tesla describes the Fremont facility as "one of the world’s most advanced automotive plants."

The facility is 5.3 million square feet in size and sits on 370 acres of land, Tesla says.

The company states that more than 10,000 people work at the factory.

It has not commented on the homicide investigation.