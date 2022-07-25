Watch Now
Police: Woman shot after firing gun at Dallas Love Field

Benny Snyder/AP
FILE - This Oct. 29, 2013, file photo, shows Dallas' Love Field airpot.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 13:23:47-04

People were evacuated from Dallas Love Field after police said a woman began firing shots Monday.

Dallas Police said a 37-year-old woman was dropped off at the airport and then went into a restroom and put on a hoodie. When she came out, police said she produced a handgun and apparently started shooting into the air.

An officer in the area shot the woman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It's unclear what prompted the woman to begin shooting.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at the airport following the incident

Dallas Love Field is one of two major airports in the city. It services flights for Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
