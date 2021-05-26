Watch
Sheriff's office says suspect is 'down' following reports of shooting in San Jose

Posted at 9:11 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 11:26:16-04

Police in San Jose, California, say they're responding to reports of a shooting near the city's downtown.

The shooting occurred at about 6:34 local time near Younger Ave. and San Pedro St.

As of 8:08 a.m. local time, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says the shooter is "down."

CNN reports that employees at the nearby Valley Transportation Authority light rail maintenance yard have been evacuated from the building.

Police say that the scene is still "active" and have asked people to stay away from the area.

Police did not indicate if anyone had been killed or injured in the shooting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

