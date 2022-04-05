Police say 3 children, 1 adult shot in northern Kentucky

Multiple people were shot in the northern Kentucky town of Covington on Monday night according to information from local police.

Law enforcement blocked off an area in the town after they said several people were shot around 6:45 p.m. local time on Monday. Three children were taken to the hospital, one 7-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. A 41-year-old was also shot.

Police said it appears the shooting stemmed from a fight involving "numerous" children.

Families and children witnessed there. I just saw a child walk past in tears and say, “I just saw someone get shot.” @wcpo pic.twitter.com/SQ4zOnlPYF — Courtney Francisco (@CFranciscoWCPO) April 4, 2022

This story was originally published by Taylor Weiter of WCPO in Cincinnati, Ohio.