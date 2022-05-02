Post positions announced for 148th Kentucky Derby

The post positions have been announced for the 148th Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.
These are the following post positions for Kentucky Derby 148:
1) Mo Donegal
2) Happy Jack
3) Epicenter
4) Summer is Tomorrow
5) Smile Happy
6) Messier
7) Crown Pride
8) Charge It
9) Tiz the Bomb
10) Zandon
11) Pioneer of Medina
12) Taiba
13) Simplification
14) Barber Road
15) White Abarrio
16) Cyberknife
17) Classic Causeway
18) Tawny Port
19) Zozos
20) Ethereal Road
Post Positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/TCuaiHrhF1— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022
Morning line odds currently put Zandon as the favorite at 3-1 to win the Kentucky Derby.
The Derby is limited to 20 runners, but up to 24 may enter, with a limit of four on the also-eligible list. Horses on the also-eligible list can draw into the field if there's a scratch by 9 a.m. Friday.
These are the following post positions for Kentucky Oaks 148:
1) Secret Oath
2) Nostalgic
3) Hidden Connection
4) Nest
5) Goddess of Fire
6) Yuugiri
7) Echo Zulu
8) Venti Valentine
9) Desert Dawn
10) Kathleen O
11) Cocktail Moments
12) Candy Raid
13) Shahama
14) Turnerloose
Morning line odds currently put Nest as the favorite at 5-2.
The draw for Friday's $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks is limited to 14 runners, but up to 18 may enter, with a limit of four on the also-eligible list. Horses on the also-eligible list can draw into the field if there's a scratch by 9:00 a.m. ET Friday.
Post Positions for the Longines Kentucky Oaks pic.twitter.com/GOkLAdbkqz— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022
This story was originally published by Jordan Mickle of WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.