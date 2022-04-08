Watch
Power outage strands people on Transformers ride at Universal Studios Hollywood

Damian Dovarganes/AP
This photo taken Wednesday, June 5, 2013, show tourists lining up at the normal line at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 10:53:27-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say nearly a dozen people were rescued after a power outage left them stranded on a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews were called to the park's Transformers ride around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after 11 people got stuck on the indoor ride.

The Los Angeles Times reports the riders were freed by 6 p.m. and no one was hurt.

According to the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles, the power outage also affected the Harry Potter ride.

The park said in a statement that it experienced a “brief power dip” that resulted in “exiting guests from some attractions.”

Power has since been restored.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
