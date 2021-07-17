President Biden says vaccine misinformation on social media is 'killing people'

The White House picked a serious fight with Facebook Friday. The Biden administration wants social media giants to take down posts that officials flag as COVID-19 misinformation.

President Biden leveled an incredibly serious charge.

A reporter asked him: "What's your message to platforms like Facebook?"

President Biden said: "They're killing people. I mean, really, look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people."

Facebook was quick to fire back, saying, "We will not be distracted by accusations which aren't supported by the facts."

A spokesperson added, "More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period."

Biden's comments come one day after his Surgeon General issued a warning about health misinformation and directly called out Facebook.