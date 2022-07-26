Watch Now
Raising Cane's CEO buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets to share with employees

Charlie Neibergall/AP
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is seen in a local grocery store, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The payoff for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $810 million, the nation's fourth-largest jackpot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jul 26, 2022
The founder and CEO of the fast food chain Raising Cane's hopes one of his employees hits it big with the Mega Millions jackpot.

Todd Graves announced on Twitter Monday that he bought 50,000 lottery tickets.

"Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 Raising Cane's Crew," Graves tweeted alongside a video showing the purchase.

According to CNN, Graves spent $100,000 on the lottery tickets.

In a news release provided to CBS News, Raising Cane's said if one of the tickets wins, every employee will split the winnings.

Graves added in the news release that the company is "always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun," USA Today reported.

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is expected to be $830 million.

The drawing is slated for 11 p.m. ET.

