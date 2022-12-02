Watch Now
Recall issued for plush toys sold at Target

Posted at 11:12 AM, Dec 02, 2022
Nearly 23,400 plush toy cars sold by Target have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Four consumers reported the tires detaching from the plush cars, which could pose a choking hazard. The CPSC said no injuries have been reported to date.

The recall involves Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets. The toys include a blue car, a yellow bus, a red tractor and a green truck, each with a rattle inside. Item No. 030-02-1042 is printed on the fabric tag attached to the bottom of each vehicle, the CPSC said.

The sets sold for $20 from March through August.

The toys can be returned to Target for a full refund.

