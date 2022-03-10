Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces charge for driving with revoked license

Madison Cawthorn
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Madison Cawthorn
Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 16:33:31-05

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been charged with driving with a revoked license, according to multiple reports.

Cawthorn, who represents North Carolina in Congress, was pulled over last week for crossing over the centerline of a highway, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

CBS News reports that this was his third traffic infraction in the past six months. He received two other citations for speeding, the network reported.

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, Cawthorn faces up to 20 days in jail for driving with a revoked license.

In a statement to the publication, a spokesperson for the Republican said, "Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere