Reports: Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76

Comedian Gallagher has died, according to multiple reports.

The comedian, who was famous for smashing watermelons, reportedly died from organ failure while in hospice care at his home in Palm Springs, California.

NBC News reports that Gallagher had suffered multiple heart attacks prior to his death.

Gallagher rose to popularity in the 1980s with his signature "Sledge-O-Matic" routine.

According to Variety, Gallagher toured steadily up until the COVID-19 pandemic, playing over 3,500 live shows.

The comedian was 76 years old.