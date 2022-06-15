Watch
Reps. Mace, Rice locked in tough races after defying Trump

Meg Kinnard/AP
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace arrives at her election night party following the close of polls in South Carolina's primary elections on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is facing a challenger, former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Posted at 8:25 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 22:26:10-04

Two South Carolina Republicans who angered former President Donald Trump by not kowtowing to his wishes are locked in tough congressional primary elections against candidates he endorsed.

Rep. Nancy Mace, who was critical of Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, was hovering near the 50% threshold needed to avert a runoff. Rep. Tom Rice, who was among the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump, was trailing state Rep.

Russell Fry in a race that was also in runoff territory. In other races, Texas is holding a special primary election to serve the remaining months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela's term.

