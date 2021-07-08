Rudy Giuliani suspending from practicing law in Washington, D.C.

Rudy Giuliani’s law license is suspended in Washington, D.C. as of Wednesday, with the appeals court saying he cannot work as an attorney in the district “pending outcome” of his license situation in New York.

Last month, the New York appellate court temporarily suspended Giuliani’s law license in that state because "there is uncontroverted evidence" that he "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

The court concluded Giuliani's behavior “threatens the public interest.”

The day after New York’s ruling, a disciplinary counsel in D.C. recommended suspending Giuliani’s license until the issue is resolved.

Giuliani does not routinely practice law in court anymore and hasn’t for several years before he became former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and then spearheaded legal challenges on his behalf after the November 2020 election.

His law license in D.C. was inactive, according to the Washington Post . Wednesday’s decision means Giuliani cannot make a formal request to practice law in a federal D.C. court.

However, the temporary suspensions are a blow to Giuliani’s image who is the former Manhattan US attorney and mayor of New York City.