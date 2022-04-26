Watch
US State Department: $165 million in Warsaw Pact ammunition approved for sale

Felipe Dana/AP
People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Posted at 7:44 PM, Apr 25, 2022
(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. State Department says it has approved the sale of $165 million in legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition and other non-standard ammunition to Ukraine to help in its defense against Russia.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency approved the potential sale and has provided the legally required notification to Congress. Lawmakers can block weapons sales but are unlikely to do so because of strong support for Ukraine following the Feb. 24 invasion.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the State Department said in announcing the potential sale on Monday.

The sale came at the request of Ukraine’s government and includes rounds for mortars, automatic grenade launchers and howitzers.

