Scotland becomes first country to make period products free of charge

Britain Scotland Period Products
Jill Lawless/AP
FILE - This file photo taken March 16, 2014 shows a general view of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. A law has come into force in Scotland to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them. The Scottish government said it became the first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products when its Period Products Act came into force Monday. (AP Photo/Jill Lawless, File)
Posted at 9:37 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 12:35:02-04

Scotland has become the first country in the world to provide period products, like tampons and sanitary pads, free of charge.

CNN reported that it was made possible after the Period Products Act was passed by Scottish lawmakers unanimously in November 2020.

According to Scottish Parliament's website, the new law states that schools, colleges, and universities must make a range of period products available for free in their bathrooms.

"The Scottish Government will have the power to make other public bodies provide period products for free," Parliament's website said.

The bill's author, Monica Lennon, said she introduced the bill to tackle "period poverty," when those in need of period products struggle to afford them.

“Proud of what we have achieved in Scotland,” Lennon said on Twitter. “We are the first but won’t be the last.”

According to the Associated Press, the law went into effect on Monday.

