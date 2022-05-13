Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 8.56.05 AM.png
CNN Newswire/KPRC<br/><br/>
Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 8.56.05 AM.png
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 10:57:08-04

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search continues for a Texas inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped Thursday from a transport bus after stabbing the driver, authorities said.

The driver's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officials say there were 16 prisoners on the bus at the time of the stabbing, but no others escaped.

The incident happened in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston.

Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.

Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere